El Paso voters go to polls Tuesday for handful of runoff races

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Residents in El Paso County will be heading to the polls Tuesday, May 28, to decide party nominations in a handful of races where candidates failed to get a majority back during the March primary.

Early voting lasted from Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24.

There are two county-wide runoff races involving Democrats.

For district attorney, James Montoya, a public defender and former assistant district attorney, is facing off with Alma Trejo, a lawyer and a retired county criminal court at law judge.

The winner will face off with Republican incumbent Bill Hicks in the November general election.

For El Paso County Sheriff, Democrats Oscar Ugarte and Robert “Bobby” Flores are facing off. Ugarte is the county constable for Precinct 1, while Flores is a retired assistant chief for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The winner will face Republican Minerva Torres Shelton in the general election.

There are two other Democratic runoff races and one on the Republican side, depending on where you live in the county.

In House District 77, former County Commissioner Vince Perez is facing off with former state Rep. Norma Chavez, who at one time held that same seat.

There is no Republican running in this race.

In constable Precinct 1, Democrats Frank Almada and Andrea “Andi” Baca are facing off.

Again, there is no Republican in the race.

On the Republican side of the ballot, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is in a runoff with Brandon Herrera in Congressional District 23. This congressional district stretches from San Antonio along the border to East El Paso County.

The winner will face Democrat Santos Limon.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. You can find an Election Day voting center by clicking here. You can now vote at any voting center on Election Day.

