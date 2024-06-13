El Paso under excessive heat warning, expects 110-degree record Thursday

El Paso is under an excessive heat warning for an expected record-breaking high of 110 degrees.

Thursday, June 13, is also expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures are 12 to 17 degrees above average, and Thursday will likely shatter daily records—the warmest temperature recorded on June 13 was 106 degrees in 1980, according to the National Weather Service.

The extremely hot weather is triggering an excessive heat warning for most of El Paso County, while New Mexico remains under a heat advisory — both are in effect until 6 a.m., Saturday, June 15.

El Paso is under an excessive heat warning for an expected record-breaking high of 110 degrees on Thursday, June 13.

El Paso was issued an excessive heat watch earlier in the week, and the watch is put into place several days before so people can prepare for dangerously hot conditions, Jason Laney, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

The watch is then upgraded to a warning 24 to 36 hours before the extreme heat event, Laney said.

This year could be the warmest ever — with a 40% chance it will rank number one as the hottest on record and a 99% chance it will rank in the top five hottest years ever recorded.

El Paso is under an excessive heat warning for an expected record-breaking high of 110 degrees on Thursday, June 13.

Cooling centers open during excessive heat warning

With triple-digit temperatures forecasted, cooling centers will be open June 10 until further notice.

The following free cooling centers are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Drive

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Drive

Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Nations Tobin Sports Center, 8831 Railroad Drive

Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Drive

Valle Bajo Community Center in El Paso's Lower Valley is being used as a cooling center for El Pasoans to cool off during the excessive heat warning.

You can also visit any of the public libraries from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 1 to 6 p.m. Friday

Armijo Library, 620 E. 7th Ave.

Clardy Fox, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Esperanza Moreno, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Irving Schwartz, 1865 Dean Martin Drive

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista, 1300 Hawkins Blvd.

Judge Marquez, 610 N. Yarbrough Drive

Memorial Park, 3200 Copper Ave.

Richard Burges, 9600 Dyer St.

Sergio Troncoso, 9321 Alameda Ave.

Westside, 125 Belvidere St.

El Pasoans can visit Memorial Park Library at 3200 Copper Ave. as a cooling center.

More: When is monsoon season? El Pasoans should expect below-average rainfall in 2024

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso faces 110-degree heat, triggering excessive heat warning