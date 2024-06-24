El Paso teens charged with arson in recent Sunland Park fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two El Paso teens were charged with arson after a recent fire in Sunland Park this past Sunday, June 23, according to court records.

Landus Rivas, 18, and Gabriel Hernandez, 19, are both charged with arson following a fire on State Rd. 9 near mile marker 142 Sunday night.

According to court records, Rivas and Hernandez were allegedly seen setting fire to a vacant mobile home by US Border Patrol Agents that Sunday.

Hernandez allegedly admitted the pair set fire to the mobile home but did not provide a reason.

Hernandez allegedly told New Mexico Police investigators that the fire got out of control and burned the structure, which was listed as a total loss.

Both were booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.

