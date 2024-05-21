El Paso teen arrested in man's fatal shooting at Vista Village Apartments parking lot

A 17-year-old El Paso teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week in the parking lot of an East Side apartment complex, police officials said.

Aldo David Flores faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 21-year-old Bryan Castillo on the night of May 14 during an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of the Vista Village Apartment, 10535 Montwood Drive, officials said on Monday, May 20. The apartment complex is near Montwood Mall on Yarbrough Drive.

Flores was arrested Friday evening after a murder charge warrant was issued as part of an ongoing homicide investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police officials said.

Flores is being held under a $500,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to jail records.

Under Texas law, persons 17 and older are considered adults in the state's criminal justice system.

The shooting occurred during an argument in the parking lot involving a group consisting of two men, a woman and a child and a second group, police said. The reason for the argument has not been disclosed.

Jail records show that El Paso police had previously arrested Flores on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on Jan. 13. He was released from jail three days later on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond requiring no cash. The weapon case is pending in court.

There have been eight murder cases in El Paso this year compared with seven at this time last year, according to Police Department numbers.

Anyone with information on any unsolved shootings, homicides and other gun violence may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

