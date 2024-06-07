El Paso student overcomes challenges, aims for medical career

A recent high school graduate attributes her academic success to the love and support of her peers and educators amid a difficult home life.

Mikayla Ortiz, 18, walked the stage with her fellow Franklin High School graduates on Monday, June 10, completing the school’s health science medical pathway program and earning a certification in phlebotomy.

Ortiz was busy during her senior year. In addition to her studies, she was involved in the student council, National Honor Society, and DECA. Despite finding achievement and a sense of community in extracurricular activities and volunteering, the road to get there wasn’t always easy, she said.

“When I was little, my mom and dad were unfit to take care of my siblings and I,” Ortiz said. “We got separated to other family members.”

Mikayla Ortiz through the years.

Ortiz was born in California to parents addicted to drugs, she said. She eventually was adopted by her grandmother and moved to El Paso.

Much of her childhood was spent alone, she said, painting and picking wildflowers for scrapbooks. Her grandmother created stability at home so that she could focus on her studies.

“I call her my mom,” Ortiz said. “I consider her my biological mom. She’s done a lot and gone out of her way a lot for me.”

More: Class of 2024: Graduation Day in the Borderland

In high school, Ortiz’s passions flourished. She began developing an interest in the medical field and health during her first year.

“Growing up without my parents and where not many people cared about their health, I wanted to make a difference and awareness for others,” she said.

Her background also influenced her role while on the school’s student council. Ortiz served as vice president for DASH, or the Drug Alcohol and Health Awareness Program.

Mikayla Ortiz through the years.

“I applied to that position because I came from a family of drug addicts,” she said. “We got to do blood drives, bring awareness to mental health issues, alcohol and focusing on the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

More: Hanks High School graduate Judith Olivas leaves lasting legacy at YISD campus

As Ortiz joined more clubs at school, she began making lifelong friends and finding a strong support system. She recalls many friends and administrators going out of their way to help.

“I was alone for a long time and never stable, but I found so much guidance,” she said. “Without guidance you’re just lost. Knowing people care about you and love you, it’s important for your soul.”

Mikayla Ortiz through the years.

Ortiz is now setting her sights on her dream of becoming a doctor, specifically a Gastroenterologist — a specialist in the digestive system. She plans to attend the University of Arlington for her undergrad before starting medical school.

All her success, she said, would not have been possible without all those who believed in her and the glory of God.

“I tried on my complete graduation outfit with all my medals,” she said. “I looked at myself in the mirror and just seeing all my accomplishments, I don’t feel like as though they are all my own. I feel like these medals belong to everyone that has helped me.”

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso high school student's journey from adversity to triumph