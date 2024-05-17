El Paso schools participate in design showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Community Foundation, the Council of Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED) and Transcend are inviting the community to their collaborative showcase.

The El Paso Design Collaborative Showcase will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at The Elmont located at 240 W. Castellano Drive.

Eight schools spent the 2023-24 school year redesigning the student experience and focusing on nurturing students’ well-being along academics by using research and development approaches, provided by Transcend, according to the press release sent by the El Paso Community Foundation.

Additionally, El Paso Community Foundation says this showcase is the culmination of a year-long design journey of learning and working alongside the community.

The following eight schools completed one year of the El Paso School Design Collaboration:

Gonzalo and Sofia Garcia Elementary School, Canutillo ISD

Canutillo Middle School, Canutillo ISD

Bill Childress Elementary School, Canutillo ISD

Carol T. Welch Elementary School, Clint ISD

O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy, Socorro ISD

Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy, Socorro ISD

Damian Elementary School, Canutillo ISD

Reyes Elementary School, Canutillo ISD

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.