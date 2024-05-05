El Paso remembers, honors Holocaust victims, survivors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center (EPHM) wants the El Paso region to remember the words “Never Again, Again” — remember the catastrophic events of the Holocaust during World War II.

EPHM is commemorating Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Days of Remembrance) Sunday, May 5.

The commemoration highlights the rise of antisemitism in the United States and the importance of remembering the Holocaust while honoring local survivors and their families, according to a press release sent by the museum.

According to the museum, speakers from EPHM’s Youth Advisory Committee read local survivors’ testimonies, calling attention to the question of why we remember the Holocaust and how it remains relevant because of contemporary hate and intolerance seen in today’s world.

In addition, 11 memorial candles were lit in remembrance of the estimated 11 million lives

destroyed by injustice and bigotry, according to the museum.

“On this day, it is not only imperative to remember and reflect on the history and impact of the Holocaust but also to respond and act in the face of inhumanity and injustice today,” read the press release. “El Paso Holocaust Museum invites the community to join in memorializing the tragedy of the Holocaust and honoring the survivors and their descendants, while also taking a stand against bigotry and intolerance in our present and future. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.”

This year’s commemoration was made possible by a grant from the Jewish Federation of El Paso and with support from El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD), according to the museum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.