El Paso reacts to O.J. Simpson verdict in murder trial of ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson

Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson "succumbed to his battle with cancer" on Wednesday, according to a family statement on social media.

The football star and actor was acquitted in 1995 in what was called "the trial of the century," for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Three years after Simpson’s criminal trial he was found liable in a civil suit brought by the victims’ families.

Following is an article by Cindy Ramirez capturing the reactions of El Pasoans as they watched the verdict on live television:

October 4, 1995, El Paso Times

O.J. verdict drama lures El Pasoans

No matter who you are, no matter what you were doing, the world came to a halt Tuesday at 11 a.m. El Paso Time.

From the halls of education to the halls of justice to the halls government, all activity ceased as El Pasoans hunkered down in front of television sets to hear the verdict of the century.

Here are glimpses of some of some of those scenes:

Learning a lesson

Eight-graders in Carlos Hernandez's social studies class at Coldwell school sat silently as the verdict was read, some biting their nails, others squirming in their seats.

Fists clenched, the student's reaction to the not-guilty verdict was a few dropped jaws and more silence, interrupted only by a few sighs and Hernandez's voice asking what they had learned from the trial.

"It doesn't work," student Carlos Estrada said as he shook his head.

"Why would it take a year for that whole trial," another student interrupted, "then just four hours for a verdict?"

Hernandez said he hopes his students, and youngsters everywhere, don't' lose faith in the system and instead turn into adults willing to make it better.

"Maybe this will teach them they need to take civic responsibilities seriously," he said.

More: O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76

TVs at work

Now that O.J. Simpson is a free man, El Pasoan Teresa Almanzan is happy, relived and ready to tell the world "I told you so."

"I'm a fan of O.J. and I never believed he could have done it," Almanzan, 47, said shortly after hearing the verdict.

"There was a reasonable doubt, a lot of doubt. I feel bad for the victims' families, but there's no way you can send someone to prison for years if you're not really sure they committed the crime."

Almanzan, like hundreds of El Pasoans and people across the nation, tuned in to television coverage Tuesday morning. She took a portable TV to work to see and hear the verdict in what is being dubbed the trial of the century.

"After all this time and following it live, I had to watch it," said Almanzan, branch and escrow manage at Stuart Title Co. "I didn't want to hear about it later or over the radio. I wanted to see it, to watch his face."

(FILES) Photo dated 21 June 1995 shows former American football player and actor O.J. Simpson looks at a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves that prosecutors had him put on during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles. Simpson describes in a Fox television interview "how he would have carried out" the murder of his ex-wife and her friend, which he has denied committing for more than a decade, the network said 15 November 2006. The two-part interview with Simpson, who was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, will broadcast 27 and 29 November in a special titled "OJ Simpson: If I Did It, Here's How It Happened." "O.J. Simpson, in his own words, tells for the first time how he would have committed the murders if he were the one responsible for the crimes," Fox said. "In the two-part event, Simpson describes how he would have carried out the murders he has vehemently denied committing for over a decade," it said. AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI/FILES (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: DCA94

More: O.J. Simpson through the years

O.J. withdrawal

Now that Simpson's trial is finally over, O.J. junkies like Almanzan say they're going to miss the coverage, which became part of their regular routine.

"My kids told me I was going to go into withdrawals," Almanzan said. "I used to watch Geraldo Rivera's program on trial coverage whenever I could. It came on every night."

Others say the nightly news will seem boring without the trial, even though they conceded the DNA evidence almost lost them.

"I've pretty much been following since it started," said Julia Kraybin of West El Paso.

"I'm at home anyway with my 7-month-old and it kind of helped break the monotony of housework and changing diapers. I kind of feel involved in it. To be honest, I learned a lot and thought it would be interesting to be a lawyer."

Of course, others are glad the trial is over and hope Simpson eventually fades out of daily news reports.

"I'm so sick of all this O.J. stuff. I was sick of it a month after it started," said Raymond Ontiveros of East El Paso. "I think the jury was biased to begin with but they've spoken. Let's get over this and worry about all the crime that's being committed that no one seems to be caring abut too much."

OJ Simpson at the Buffalo International Airport signing autographs with his son, Jason (R.)

The university view

First the audience burst into nervous laughter as Tom Brokaw on NBC News spoke in a hushed whisper over camera images of a silent and tense Los Angeles courtroom.

His words: "There is nothing we can do or say that would add to the suspense at this moment."

Then the crowd of hundreds crammed into the far east end of the University of Texas at El Paso Student Union, seemed to hunker down and await the verdict. If someone spoke they were immediately hushed.

The verdict was read. "Not guilty." and cheers burst out from the majority of students watching the broadcast. Some hugged, others exchanged high fives, and some jumped in the air, pumping their fists.

"O.J., you know, that's a family guy. When you see O.J. you don't picture him as a killer," said a relieved Hal Stansbury, a UTEP freshman student athlete.

Others agree: "I never thought he did it," student Marilyn Lisser said. "Yeah, he beat his wife ... but he loved her."

Student Hillary Smith said, "I think he did it but the defense did plant reasonable doubt."

Oct. 4, 1995: Derrick Roach watched the O.J. Simpson verdict in the TV section of the Circuit City on Sunland Park Drive.

Watching at stores

Whether people kept up with trial coverage or not, Tuesday's promise of a verdict at 11 a.m. drew curious viewers off the streets to the nearest television.

At Circuit City on Sunland Park Drive, employees and about 10 customers lined up in front of rows of the electronic store's big screen TVs. Many tapped their feet nervously and sighed while awaiting the announcement.

When it came, two young men gave each other high-fives.

Women standing next to them put their hand on their mouths and shook their heads, some gasping.

"I'm very disappointed," said Nannette Lesser, a Circuit City employee. "I think they had enough evidence. What bothers me most was the racism claim. That's not what it was about, It was about two people who were brutally murdered."

October 4, 1995, El Paso Times

City Hall reaction

City Council finished its regular meeting Tuesday moments before the verdict was read.

More than two dozen city officials, as well as residents from the private sector, gathered around two TV monitors hanging above the gallery.

Several people sighed, seemingly in relief, the moment they heard the words "not guilty." Others stared at the TV in silence.

A Lone Star Security guard who had been watching the drama play out on TV quickly grabbed a two-way radio and began broadcasting to his colleagues − "He's innocent! I told you so."

Another security guard, Ricardo Estrada, who keeps watch over the first-floor entrance to City Hall said he wasn't surprised by the verdict.

"I kind of knew they would find him not guilty," Estrada said. He said the difference was the quality of O.J.'s defense team. "All that money, he bought himself something."

But Estrada also said he had reasonable doubts throughout the trial.

"They didn't find a weapon," he said, "Nobody saw who did it. The glove didn't fit."

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-546-6179.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: OJ Simpson trial: El Paso reacts to verdict in murder trial