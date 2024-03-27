El Paso police SWAT team arrests man after standoff at Lower Valley apartments

A man was bitten by a dog on Wednesday while arrested in an hours-long SWAT standoff with El Paso police on Wednesday at an Lower Valley apartment complex, police said.

The standoff took place following a family violence incident at the Tigua Village Apartments at 8017 San Jose Road, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said. The apartments are near Yarbrough Drive, south of North Loop Drive.

The incident began about 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, when Mission Valley patrol officers responded to a call about a family fight at the apartment complex, police said.

A man suspected in the domestic violence case fled in a vehicle from officers investigating the incident, Gomez said.

Later, the man returned to the apartment, forced his way in and locked himself inside with a woman and a child, refusing to exit for police, Gomez said. The man later released the woman and child but remained inside by himself.

About 9 a.m., police officials made the decision to send police crisis negotiators and the special weapons and tactics team to the scene, Gomez said.

About 11:15 a.m., the man, who received a dog bite, was taken into custody. He will face charges for family violence-assault, evading arrest and other pending charges, Gomez said. The man's name was not immediately released.

The SWAT situation was not linked to an unrelated homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman early Wednesday at the Tres Palmas Apartments in the far East Side.

