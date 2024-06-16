El Paso police seek car, shooter in driver's unsolved homicide on Northeast street in 2023

El Paso police homicide detectives continue looking for a suspect, or suspects, riding in a black car responsible for the street shooting death of a young father in a Northeast neighborhood last year, officials said.

The unsolved homicide of 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil — who is survived by a wife and young daughter — was featured on Father's Day on Sunday as Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

Crime Stoppers on Sunday, June 16, released new security camera footage of a black four-door car with chrome rims suspected of being linked to the fatal shooting on Ameen Drive on April 29, 2023. The car may also have chrome door handles, police added.

A security camera image shows a black four-door car with chrome rims that El Paso police homicide detectives suspect was involved in a roadway shooting that killed Daniel Antonio Mergil on Ameen Drive in Northeast El Paso on April 29, 2023.

"It is believed that this vehicle was involved in the murder of Mergil," Sgt. Javier Sambrano, police liaison to Crime Stoppers, said in a video statement.

An ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit found that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. on Ameen Drive near a U-Haul self-storage facility close to Dyer Street, police said.

Mergil was shot but kept driving a white Chevrolet Malibu until he hit a tree and crashed into the front yard of a home in the 5900 block of Ameen Drive in front of North Desert Park, police said.

Daniel Antonio Mergil, 27, was killed in a shooting on April 29, 2023, on Ameen Drive in Northeast El Paso.

Police officers responding to a 911 call reporting the crash found that Mergil had been shot. Mergil, who was a Northeast resident, died at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers said that investigators have obtained security camera videos showing the black car believed to have been used by the killer leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the unsolved shooting death of Mergil may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

