El Paso Police rename HQ after late Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department, along with the El Paso Municipal Police Officers’ Association, renamed police headquarters at 911 N. Raynor on Sunday morning, March 3 in honor of longtime Police Chief Greg Allen who died unexpectedly last year.

Allen, who led the department for nearly 15 years, died on Jan. 17, 2023 at the age of 71.

March 3 would have been his 72nd birthday.

He had been in the hospital recovering from a medical procedure.

Allen served with the El Paso Police Department for more than 40 years and worked as a patrol officer, training specialist at the Police Academy, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief before becoming chief in March of 2008.

He also served in several high-profile units in the department, the Gang Task Force, SWAT, the Tactical Section, Auto Theft Task Force and commander of the Dignitary Protection Team.

He was widely beloved by the police officers throughout the department.

