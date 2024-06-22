El Paso police detectives are investigating a shooting during a burglary call early Saturday morning at a home in a Northeast neighborhood, a police official said.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition in a case under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred during what police described as a home burglary in progress at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, in the 4800 block of Tholos Court, a police spokesman said.

The home is off Kenworthy Street near Sagittarius Avenue in the Apollo Heights neighborhood.

Further details regarding the shooting had not been disclosed as the investigation continued Saturday.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police investigate shooting during Northeast home burglary