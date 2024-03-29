El Paso native, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader dies after still born birth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native and former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader died after giving birth to her still born daughter on Wednesday, March 20.

Krystal Cunningham Anderson was an Eastwood High School class of 2001 graduate and a veteran cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs.

At 40-years-old and 21 weeks pregnant, Anderson unexpectedly died after giving birth to her still born daughter, Charlotte Willow.

“She always wanted to be a mother,” Bishop Anthony Flowers, who knew Krystal said.

According to a Doctor at Texas Tech University Health Science Center said women are strong and indestructible.

“We have to understand that, you know, any pregnancy can turn into a high-risk situation,” Dr. Sireesha Reddy, an obstetrician gynecologist (OBGYN) said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s an uptick in women dying due to complications with pregnancy.

Close friends of Krystal told KTSM that since the age of eight-years-old Krystal was a special person.

“She loved sparkly things. She had big, bright, sparkly shoes because it matched who she was. She was truly the light. She was the light of every, literally every door she walked through,” a friend of Krystal said.

Friends even said how Krystal would plan their live dreams together and the jobs they wanted.

“Even though it was a short time after 40 years as she stepped on earth. But she accomplished a great deal,” Flowers said.

KTSM asked friends of Krystal what they would tell her if she was still here today, and they said it would be a simple “I love you.”

“If you could see her, just imagine how beautiful a real crystal with a C is an expensive crystal and like a diamond in the sky. So, every time we think of her, I think of the brightest star, and she lives in one of these today. Her legacy will forever live, it will never die,” a friend of Krystal said.

To visit Krystal’s GoFundme, click here.

