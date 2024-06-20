El Paso man running on freeway from police struck, killed on Interstate 10

An El Paso man was struck and killed by an SUV while running across Interstate 10 while fleeing from a police freeway traffic stop, officials said.

Oscar Muñoz, 53, died at the scene of the collision on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, on the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of the Spaghetti Bowl, an El Paso police news release stated.

Traffic flows on Interstate 10 near the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in Central El Paso on June 20, 2024.

A police officer had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop about 4 p.m. when Muñoz got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police said that Muñoz ignored the officer's orders to stop, kept running and tried to cross the freeway's westbound lanes when he was hit by a white 1997 Ford Explorer driven by Hipolito Castañeda, 66, of El Paso.

Muñoz died at the scene. It has not been disclosed why he took off running from police. An investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues.

The pedestrian's death was the 31st traffic-related death in El Paso this year compared with 35 at the same time in 2023, according to Police Department numbers.

