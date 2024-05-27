El Paso man in critical condition after surviving fiery plane crash in North Carolina

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is in critical condition after surviving a fiery plane crash near Fayetteville, North Carolina this past weekend.

Jerry Bueno has months of surgeries and physical therapy ahead after surviving the crash on Sunday, May 26, according to his family.

According to a Nexstar affiliate in North Carolina, the plane crashed and caught fire near Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville in Cumberland County.

The station says the plane was a Piper PA-28-140, a single-propeller plane.

Two other people were onboard when the crash happened. However, it is unknown if they were also injured.

Bueno’s family has created a GoFund Me to cover his expenses. That can be found by clicking here: Help Jerry Recover and Return Home.

