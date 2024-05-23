El Paso man arrested for allegedly owing close to 400K in trust fund taxes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested on criminal charges for alleged failure to account for and pay trust fund taxes.

Edward Dean La Puma, 57, is the founder and sole proprietor of his business 77 Stone, according to the news release by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

La Puma allegedly failed to account for and pay the trust fund taxes to the IRS on behalf of his employees between March 2018 and January 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The IRS CI provided a table of the dates and amounts La Puma owed totaling close to $400,000. That table is displayed below.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, La Puma is charged with 20 counts of failure to account for and pay over trust fund taxes. If La Puma is convicted, he may face up to five years in prison for each count.

IRS CI is investigating the case.

