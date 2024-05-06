El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD recognize outstanding teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week

An educator can impact a student's life, and Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to say "thank you" to those who shape children's minds but may also shape their future success.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10. First lady Eleanor Roosevelt initiated the idea for a week to honor teachers more than 70 years ago.

"Teachers are the heart and soul of our Nation," President Biden said in a proclamation on May 3. "They care for our Nation's students, pass on knowledge to rising generations, and inspire our children to dream up new possibilities for their futures."

Here are some exceptional educators chosen by the El Paso and Socorro Independent School Districts.

Socorro ISD

Anna Nicole Guevara, Cactus Trails Elementary School

Anna Nicole Guevara has been a teacher for 12 years and is a fourth-grade teacher. She is also involved in UIL events at her school and the annual Math Bee competition. She tells her students, "You got this, and I got you," to reaffirm that they can complete difficult tasks.

Jonathan Martinez, James P. Butler Elementary School

Jonathan Martinez is a fourth-grade bilingual teacher who has been teaching for three and a half years. He is also a member of the school safety committee, technology committee, guided coalition team and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team. He reminds his students to always believe in themselves.

Jaymee D. Rivas, Purple Heart Elementary School

Jaymee D. Rivas has been teaching for four years and is currently a fifth-grade teacher. She sponsors UIL social studies, Harry Potter Book Club, Digital Leaders Academy and the UTEP Teacher Resident program. Her classroom mantra is "See everyone as a human before seeing them as a student or teacher."

Veronica Collier, Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School

Veronica Collier is a fourth-grade teacher who has been teaching for 23 years. She has also been the yearbook coordinator, UIL coordinator, literary anthology coordinator, UIL coach and cheerleading coach. Collier teaches her students about the "Power of Yet," which helps them incorporate a growth mindset that will help them soon understand those seemingly difficult concepts.

Jacob H. Ramirez, El Dorado High School

Jacob H. Ramirez has been an educator for six years and is currently the leadership teacher and student activities director. He is also the student council adviser, National Honor Society adviser, and new tech network site lead. He advises his students to "Do something today for a better tomorrow" to show that simple actions can help shape a brighter future.

Angela Rose Hernandez, Salvador H. Sanchez Middle School

Angela Rose Hernandez is a physical education and health teacher who has been teaching for six years. She is the volleyball coach, eighth-grade class sponsor, Destination Imagination coach, UIL-ready writing coach, and facilitator for Healthy Body, Strong Mind. She tells her students to challenge themselves, step out of their comfort zone, believe in themselves and have a positive growth mindset.

Christopher J. Martin, Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

Christopher J. Martin has been teaching for 23 years and is an educator in a special education PAS unit. He has assisted with the student council, National Junior Honor Society, Spanish club, UIL, and Destination Imagination. He has coached cross country track and football and is a member of the Campus Improvement Team and attendance committee.

Drew Dungan, Mission Early College High School

Drew Dungan has been teaching dual-credit speech and leadership for 17 years. He sponsors student council, academic decathlon, UIL journalism, broadcast, High Q, the Class of 2024 and 2026 and the crochet club. His classroom mantra is "Everyone has a story," emphasizing that everyone should listen to and appreciate the talents of all students.

EPISD

Dora Esquivel, Coach Archie Duran Elementary School

Dora Esquivel was recently named the 'Teacher of the Year' for EPISD's elementary schools. She has three years of experience teaching special education in grades 1-5 at Coach Archie Duran.

Nicole Schuster, Lundy Elementary School

Nicole Schuster is a dedicated educator with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and graduate coursework in special education.

Isela Lopez, Cielo Vista Elementary School

Isela Lopez is an educator with 22 years of experience in special education at Cielo Vista.

Lisa K. Gailey, Mesita Elementary School

Lisa K. Gailey has 17 years of experience as a librarian and teaching second to fifth-grade levels at Mesita Elementary School.

Beatriz Palomino, Hart Elementary School

Beatriz Palomino has six years of teaching experience at Hart Elementary.

Florangela Calderón, H. E. Charles Middle School

Florangela Calderón's 22-year tenure as a middle school librarian at Charles reflects her commitment to education. After immigrating from Nicaragua as a political refugee, her journey through the educational system inspired her to become an educator.

Jayne Chapman, Irvin High School

Jayne Chapman has 19 years of experience teaching English language arts to sophomores at Irvin High School.

Frank Hernandez, Franklin High School

Frank Hernandez has 12 years of teaching experience in science at Franklin High School. As an OnRamps mentor, coach, and department chair, he has spearheaded new programs, embraced challenges, and fostered a culture of growth and learning within his department.

Rashad Pritchett, Andress High School

Rashad Pritchett has taught special education at Andress High School for six years.

Abraham Monteros, Bowie High School

Abraham Monteros is an educator with eight years of experience at Bowie High School.

