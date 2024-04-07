El Paso Fire puts out ‘small fire’ at Texas Roadhouse on Eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire responded to a “small fire” at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in East El Paso Sunday afternoon, April 7, fire dispatch said.

Crews were sent out just after 3:15 p.m. and six fire units responded to the scene along Gateway West near Yarbrough, dispatch said. The fire is now out, dispatch said.

No injuries were reported, but the restaurant had to be evacuated.

