El Paso Fire offers life-saving tips after tragic house fires claim 3 lives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two separate house fires within 48 hours last week left 3 people dead in the Lower Valley.

Investigations into the causes of both fires are still ongoing, and the Fire Department has not identified the victims.

Officials with El Paso Fire, however, shared some life-saving advice.

Enrique Duenas, public information officer for El Paso Fire, stressed the importance of having an escape route and plan to keep loved ones safe in the event of a fire.

2 dead after house fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley

He said: “Make sure you identify all the exits. Think about scenarios. Where is the kitchen? If the kitchen were to catch fire, how am I going to get out of the house if I have children? How am I going to get them out of the house?”

Duenas also emphasized the importance of discussing these escape routes with household members.

With rising temperatures across the region, Duenas highlighted the need to recognize potential fire hazards within the house, including household appliances like air conditioning units which can overheat during the summer months.

1 person dead in mobile home fire in Lower Valley; second fatal fire of week

He advised: “If you’re going to have fans inside of the house, make sure the wires are not a trip hazard, that they are clear from anything else. So, there’s no sparks and making sure you are not overloading the outlets.”

During outdoor activities, especially cookouts, Duenas urged caution.

“Make sure you’re away from the house at least 9 to 10 feet and making sure there’s no leaves, there’s no trees, anything on top of the grill, just that in case that you get a flame, or something, it doesn’t make anything catch fire.”

Neighbors remember Lower Valley house fire victims

Most importantly, El Paso Fire urges the community to ensure their fire alarms are functional and up to date.

Duenas said: “The best way to make sure your fire alarm is functional is by looking at the label. If 5 years have passed from that date, the alarm is expired”.

The El Paso Fire Department wants to remind the community that they can call 3-1-1 or visit

ElPasoFire.org and request a free fire alarm and even get it installed at their home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.