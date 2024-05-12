El Paso Fire crews called out on potential water rescue in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team was called out to the Lower Valley Saturday night, May 11 for a potential rescue operation, the department said on its X account.

Crews responded to reports of a person in a canal at about 9:30 p.m. along the 10000 block of Southside Road. That is near the Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn more.

