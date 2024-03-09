El Paso family-operated food truck hit by theft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local family-operated food truck had their main trailer stolen from the Fox Plaza Flea Market parking lot in early March, losing most of their essential equipment, including tents, tables, chairs, and their banners.

Valentina Mexican Food has been operating every Sunday at the Fox Plaza flea Market for eight years. Last October, they invested in a trailer where they could store essential equipment that gave them the flexibility to move around town to different events.

They left their trailer at the parking lot on Friday March 1, just as they do every week, so they can set up their tents early Saturday morning, and open for business on Sunday for the flea market.

When they arrived early Saturday morning the next day, their trailer was gone.





Valentina Mexican Food’s stolen trailer

“Whoever stole it, unfortunately, you stole not only material things, but you stole part of our hard work, our family’s hard work. Sorry, I don’t have the right words for them,” said the food truck’s manager, Donna Elizalde.

Having the trailer stolen was a huge blow for the family, but it couldn’t stop them from finding solutions as their livelihood depends on it. The business is the family’s main source of income, so they moved quickly to rent new equipment so that they could still open the following Sunday.

They have now purchased new tents and tables, but only as a temporary measure as they need time to purchase equipment that is more durable. The owner of the business, Lizeth Perez, said she estimates the cost to replace everything to be between $15,000 to $20,000.

With summer events nearing, rebuilding has become crucial to their business, but despite the rocky road ahead, they’re maintaining a positive vision.

We’ve grown as a family, and I feel with this happening now to us, we’re going to grow more as a family and as a business because we just have to work extra hard,” Elizalde said.

They ask for anyone with information to contact El Paso Police, or reach out to them at either (915) 276-6145 or (915) 979-3350.

