El Paso family killed in San Antonio house fire ruled as homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso family was killed in a house fire in San Antonio last Friday, March 8, and the San Antonio Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide, according to San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio Express-News says the family of four was found dead on the 4400 block of Wrangler Run on the Southeast Side of San Antonio.

San Antonio Police identified Alfredo Pescador, 44, Blanca Pescador, 40, Leslie Pescador, 19, and a 13-year-old juvenile to have died in the fire.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department did confirm the case was being investigated as a homicide, according to San Antonio Express-News.

San Antonio Express-News says the mother told neighbors that she was taking her kids to El Paso on Wednesday for a family emergency. However, they did not end up going.

No further information has been reported. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

