El Paso Electric is prepared to deliver energy during hot summer months

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) implemented “comprehensive preparations” to meet the anticipated high demand for electricity while dealing with potential disruptions during the forecasted 2024 high-heat summer months, the utility announced in a press release sent Wednesday, June 19.

EPE said that during each spring season, the utility performs extensive maintenance on its power plants and upgrades its energy delivery equipment to strengthen them against the increased customer energy demands during summer.

Customers with a new smart meter can easily manage their energy use in 15-minute increments, which will help them conserve energy, according to EPE.

“In anticipation of potential disruptions, EPE has arranged for additional crews to be on standby, ready to address any issues swiftly and safely,” read the press release.

The implementation of the smart meters program allows EPE to quickly identify and respond to outages, enhancing EPE’s ability to restore power efficiently, according to the utility.

“Through proactive investment, diligent preparation, aggressive maintenance and the unwavering commitment of our crews, we are ready as we can be to meet the high loads of summer. We urge our customers to join us in our efforts by conserving energy during the peak hours of 4 to 7 p.m. to help reduce the strain on the grid,” said Kelly Tomblin, EPE president and CEO. “Simple actions like adjusting thermostats, using energy-efficient appliances and reducing electricity usage during the hottest parts of the day can make a significant difference while allowing our customers to stay safe and comfortable. The time period we need this effort is limited and working together we will continue to serve the needs of all of our customers.”

According to EPE, the causes for outages during the summer are the following:

Increased Customer Energy Demand

During the hot summer months, customers naturally increase their use of air conditioners, which run for extended periods as temperatures remain high into the late afternoon and evening.

Additionally, there has been a significant shift among our customers to refrigerated-air units, which consume more energy compared to the evaporative cooling units they have replaced.

Overloaded Equipment

The heightened demand for electricity can place a strain on electric lines, transformers and other critical equipment.

Prolonged high demand and high temperatures during hot weather may prevent transformers from cooling adequately overnight, leading to overheating and potential equipment damage.

While such issues do not impact the majority of EPE’s approximately 460,000 customers, EPE crews are equipped to swiftly identify and replace any damaged equipment with units capable of handling larger loads.

Thunderstorm Impact

Thunderstorms remain the leading cause of customer outages, primarily due to associated lightning and wind bursts.

The sheer energy of a lightning strike poses a substantial challenge; however, EPE implements measures such as lightning arrestors and extensive grounding to mitigate these outages.

EPE’s proactive tree trimming, and line clearing programs further reduce the risk of tree and wind-related outages.

EPE continuously monitors weather conditions and mobilizes additional crews in advance to ensure rapid response to any storm-related disruptions.

“EPE is dedicated to providing reliable energy and keeping our community safe during the high-heat summer months of 2024,” read the press release.

For more information on energy conservation tips and updates, customers can visit here.

