El Paso Electric grapples with record demands as it pushes toward clean energy future

El Paso Electric Board Chairman Ed Escudero, left, EPE Chief Executive Officer Kelly Tomblin, and David Rodriguez, EPE vice president of energy supply, in front of the building housing new, $211 million generator at the Newman power plant in far Northeast El Paso.

There’s a simple energy question with an increasingly complex answer looming over El Paso Electric and this community: Can El Paso counter climate change and, at the same time, keep the lights on?

“We’ve already surpassed our demand that we expected to see in 2029,” said Kelly Tomblin, El Paso Electric’s chief executive. “I want that to sink in: We are six years ahead of our demand.”

At a time when people are increasingly using power-hungry refrigerated air conditioners and driving electric vehicles, and where big technology companies need massive amounts of electricity to run data centers – such as Meta’s incoming facility in far Northeast El Paso – the demand for electricity is racing past utilities’ expectations. That raises the specter that electricity supplies may fall short and, at some point, leave El Paso homes and businesses in the dark.

While out of plain view of El Paso Electric’s customers, the sizzling heat last summer pushed the region’s power grid to the brink. Last July, EPE’s operators were “holding our breath, crossing our fingers” that the utility would be able to keep customers’ lights and AC units on, Tomblin said.

Now, as it works to meet escalating power demand and also produce cleaner electricity, El Paso Electric is walking a tightrope.

On one hand, EPE is in the middle of developing four separate, huge solar farms across the Borderland, after the utility brought the region’s first major solar farm online a year ago just outside Chaparral, New Mexico. Those incoming seas of new solar panels will shift the energy landscape in El Paso by generating vast amounts of clean, zero-emission electricity here for the first time.

On the other hand, the utility also just unveiled a brand new, $211 million natural gas-fired power plant, the Newman 6 unit, which will also play a major role in the region’s electricity system for decades to come. The unit in Northeast El Paso is designed to turn on within a few minutes and produce power when the sun isn’t shining. And it’s permitted to release into the air each year nearly 800,000 tons of carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas that’s contributing to climate change and the warmer average temperatures El Paso is experiencing. EPE will generate a $15.5 million return on its investment in Newman 6.

More: Power on: El Paso Electric's new, natural-gas fired $211 million generator celebrated

The approach of adding solar alongside a new gas-fired turbine is part of El Paso Electric’s grand plan to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into the local power grid in the coming years, and eventually rely entirely on clean, carbon-free energy sources by 2045.

Last year, EPE invested $500 million into the local electric grid and built out 85 miles of new transmission lines and five new substations. The utility’s grid investments are enabling the solar buildout, and the spending last year was an increase from $220 million in 2022, according to Tomblin.

“Our grid, our generation, has to transform,” Jessica Christianson, El Paso Electric’s vice president of energy solutions, told El Paso Matters. “We can’t operate a 100-year-old grid. We can’t operate 60-year-old-generation.”

Transformation costs

The transition to cleaner power sources is fairly complex, and El Paso Electric customers will eventually pay higher monthly bills to make it a reality. El Paso households on average will see their electric bill rise by about $4 per month to cover the cost of the Newman 6 plant. To recoup the money it has spent on new solar farms and the gas plant, EPE this year plans to ask regulators for a rate increase that would likely take effect next year.

The stakes for a successful energy transition are high in El Paso, which experienced the hottest year on record in 2023 and could see summer temperatures become increasingly hazardous to human health in the years ahead.

“Last summer was a record hot year. And that’s consistent with our findings about average temperatures going up, and summers getting hotter,” said Jeremy Mazur, a senior policy advisor focused on infrastructure and natural resources with Texas 2036, a nonprofit think tank. “If you’re going to have hotter temperatures, electricity is your way of coping with that.”

The ERCOT power grid, which covers most of Texas outside of El Paso, saw “seven or eight record-setting load demand days last year because of the heat,” Mazur said. “Solar saved our bacon.”

EPE wants to add several solar farms so it can shutter a handful of 60-year-old gas-fired power plants that don’t have modern pollution controls and are too old to count on during another heat wave. Tomblin often emphasizes EPE’s key role in convincing businesses to come into El Paso and create jobs. When companies want to move here, Tomblin said, one of the first questions executives ask is: ‘Will there be enough power available for my business?’

“We have to answer that question with a resounding ‘Yes,’” Tomblin said. “And we cannot answer it with 60-year-old power plants.”

EPE’s clean energy push isn’t coming without challenges and hiccups, however.

The utility started receiving power last summer from the Buena Vista Energy Center in Otero County, a 120-megawatt solar farm with batteries onsite that soak up excess solar power during the day and discharge it onto the grid in the evening, when electricity is most needed.

However, EPE expected another project, the Hecate solar farm in Santa Teresa, to start generating power starting this June. But the project developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, DESRI, experienced long delays and is now seeking to renegotiate the contract for that solar farm and potentially complete construction in 2026.

The Hecate solar farm will “not be online in 2024,” Christianson said.

“We do still fully expect a solar project to be built at that location,” she said, adding that the timeline to complete the Hecate solar farm will be re-evaluated. Planning documents show DESRI was scheduled to complete construction of the Hecate project this spring, but now doesn’t expect construction to begin until the second half of this year.

In a statement, DESRI said an affiliate of the company bought the Hecate project from another developer in 2023, and DESRI is planning to submit a new bid to build the solar farm.

“At this time the previous version of the Santa Teresa project cannot support a 2024 online date, but our team is excited for the new project to become operational and deliver cost-effective, reliable, clean power to EPE customers in the coming years,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI.

Meanwhile, DESRI is also constructing another local solar farm that EPE calls the Carne project. But DESRI “has raised concerns about its ability to obtain financing to proceed with the Carne Project,” according to regulatory filings.

In its statement, DESRI said it has been developing the Carne project for several years and “has advanced the project significantly during that time.” The company is planning to start building the solar farm later this year, depending on if New Mexico regulators OK the project, which the city of Las Cruces is appealing.

Christianson declined to comment on that uncertainty, other than to say EPE still expects that the Carne solar project “is going to arrive,” she said.

“EPE itself, aside from executing and holding the developers accountable for those contractual obligations, we don’t have a lot of levers to pull on the developer side,” she said.

“The Carne and Milagro projects, we still see those as being on track,” Christianson said, adding the Carne solar farm is expected to start generating electricity next summer. The Milagro project is a 150-megawatt solar farm and battery array that the utility and EDF Renewables are developing in the desert near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. That project is scheduled to come online next October.

And El Paso Electric this month also broke ground on another 150-megawatt solar farm in Fabens that EPE will own itself, with construction expected to be completed sometime between July and September of next year.

More: Texas Medical Board breaks silence, agrees to issue guidance around abortion ban exceptions

Increasing solar capacity

Those four solar projects total about 580 megawatts of new solar capacity – plus 140 megawatts of battery storage – for El Paso Electric, a big shift for a utility that in recent years has maintained about 2,500 megawatts of total generation capacity, mostly from the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant in Arizona and the utility’s four local natural gas power plants. One megawatt is enough to power a few hundred homes, depending on the outdoor temperature and time of day.

Still, the biggest questions for solar have to do with “performance and capacity factors,” Christianson said. Capacity factor refers to the percentage of electricity that a power source is able to produce over time compared with the maximum possible output. Nuclear power plants typically run around the clock and have a capacity factor around 90%, compared with Texas solar farms that in 2022 produced about 25% of their theoretical max output because of clouds and intermittent sunlight, according to S&P Global.

After El Paso Electric saw the cost of Newman 6 balloon far past estimates, EPE agreed with regulators to set a spending limit on the Fabens solar farm of $257 million. And the utility guaranteed that the solar facility will produce power 30% of the time – a relatively high standard of performance that El Paso Electric will have to meet.

“We wouldn’t be participating in the delivery of solar resources if we didn’t think we could get them online for our customers at the right price and the right performance,” Christianson said. “It’s not a low bar, but it’s the appropriate standard.”

The federal Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed in 2022, considered to be the most significant U.S. climate-related legislation ever, is a major catalyst for much of this solar investment in El Paso.

The IRA has made it more economical for El Paso Electric to build and own big solar farms by reviving a long-term tax credit that EPE can claim over the life of a solar farm. Before the IRA, other companies would build and own solar farms, and EPE would sign a contract to buy the power the farm produces.

The so-called production tax credit is “one of the ways that we’re able to make these utility-owned projects really competitive,” Christianson said.

The IRA “has really changed the economics quite a bit” for clean energy projects, she said. “That infusion of dollars is changing the speed of transformation across the industry.”

Mazur, of Texas 2036, agreed the IRA has incentivized more solar development.

“The IRA in the short-term is just an incredibly powerful energy tool,” he said. “The sheer magnitude of volume of wind, solar and battery storage coming online thanks to the IRA – federal policy is really driving a lot of stuff here.”

Still, Tomblin has said it’s not entirely clear today how EPE will reach a point where it powers El Paso with 100% carbon-free electricity. The utility’s goal is to reach 80% carbon-free power by 2035 and 100% by 2045.

“We can’t just say because we’re the Solar City, we’re going to have solar 100% of the time to meet 100% of our needs,” said David Rodriguez, vice president of energy supply for El Paso Electric. “It’s just not realistic. It’s not practical.”

Long-term, EPE’s strategy to achieve 100% carbon-free power depends in part on a plan to convert Newman 6 from running on natural gas to hydrogen, which, unlike gas, produces no emissions when it’s burned in a turbine. Rodriguez said with some minor modifications, EPE can run Newman 6 today with fuel that’s 20% to 30% hydrogen and the rest natural gas. Within a decade, the hope is Newman 6 runs on 50% hydrogen, and then is entirely fueled by hydrogen within 20 years.

El Paso Electric currently still gets a slim share of its power supply from solar, but about 45% of the utility’s electricity comes from the Palo Verde Nuclear power plant, a carbon-free resource.

“If we’re successful in the next couple of years in retiring these older (gas-fired power plant units), three of them in particular, we’ll be at over 80%” carbon-free power before 2035, Rodriguez said. “At that point, we’ll just be waiting for decarbonized fuels” such as hydrogen.

In the meantime, Tomblin said El Paso Electric may invest more in demand response. Among other programs and products, demand response, for example, includes things such as remote-controllable thermostats that EPE can raise when there’s a big demand for power across the Borderland. Another example would be time-of-use rates, which generally charge customers more for electricity they use during peak times – such as a late afternoon or early evening – and less when demand is lower, like late at night.

Today, EPE can comfortably provide enough power for the region on all but a handful of hot, summer days, when El Paso homes and businesses are cranking their air conditioners and soaking up far more electricity than during the rest of the year.

That’s where demand response programs come in. If EPE can pay some customers to dial back their electricity consumption during those summer stretches when power is in high demand, that’s far less costly for the utility than spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new power plant or solar farm.

For a big utility like EPE, lowering customers’ usage can be just as good – and sometimes cheaper – than boosting the utility’s supply of electricity.

“Fuel is a pass-through. We don’t make any money on that. So we’re buying extra fuel for the peak, we’re making no money on that,” Tomblin said. The “peak” demand for power refers to those handful of hot summer afternoons and evenings when EPE has to buy more natural gas to fuel always-on power plants.

“For us, having demand response when we would have to turn on a power plant – that’s great,” Tomblin said.

And EPE has other methods of ensuring there will be enough electricity for El Paso in the years ahead. Even though the Hecate solar farm won’t be running this summer like EPE expected, the utility can import electricity from other power companies west of El Paso during a crunch. And, if it really needs to, EPE can still fire up its 60-year-old old gas-fired power plant units that are currently on inactive reserve.

“Going into this year, now that we have the Newman 6 and we have the Buena Vista online withthe battery storage, we’ve added those resources to the resources we had last summer,” said Omar Gallegos, EPE’s vice president of energy delivery. “We’re able to utilize some of these resources that we still have available that we haven’t retired yet.”

Christianson, EPE’s executive in charge of clean energy, said the challenges of widespread solar adoption are clear. But technological advancements in solar and government subsidies have made solar “a solution that we can integrate to the advantage of our customers, and not really at the expense of our customers.”

“With our customer base, I think there’s a better acceptance of the need for fuel diversity and that the move to clean energy is a transition,” Christianson said. “And we still remain as committed to that as we ever were, and I think we see a clear path forward to it now. But I do think the most important thing is to recognize that it is a transition, and it does take time.”

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Electric balances surging demands, clean energy demands