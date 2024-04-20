El Paso Diocese to host night of prayer in effort to reach out to young people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso is hosting a night of prayer and worship on Saturday, April 20 that is reaching out to young people and calling on them to possibly seek the priesthood and/or a religious life within the church, the Diocese said in news release.

The event, called Adsumus 2024, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 499 St. Mattews St.

“Adsumus 2024 aims to bring together youth and young adults in a collective embrace of prayer and music, all directed towards discerning and responding to God’s calling in their lives,” according to the news release.

Adsumus comes from the Latin “Here we are, We stand in your presence.”

Organizers hope that “this event becomes more than just a gathering but a testament to the faithful’s willingness to hear the Lord’s call and embark on the journey of discipleship,” the news release said.

The event is being held in conjunction with the church’s annual observance of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations, commonly known as Good Shepherd Sunday.

Father Ivan Montelongo, director of Vocations for the Diocese of El Paso, said: “I hope that little by little we can foster a culture of vocations, in which every Catholic, as a missionary disciple, naturally seeks to respond to God’s calling in his or her life.”

