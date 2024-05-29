El Paso DA runoff election 2024: James Montoya takes slight lead against Alma Trejo

The Democratic Party is counting on one of two candidates with extensive legal experience to win back the El Paso district attorney's seat, which fell by a resignation and a gubernatorial appointment into the hands of a prominent local Republican.

James Montoya, currently an El Paso County deputy public defender, took a slight lead in early voting with 51.7% of early votes, while Alma Trejo, former El Paso County Criminal Court #1 judge, took 48.4% of the votes.

The winner of the primary runoff election will face off against current District Attorney Bill Hicks.

James Montoya and Alma Trejo remaining candidates for El Paso County district attorney in the May 28 runoff election.

Montoya and Trejo have been in a hard-fought battle to take on Hicks, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Greg Abbott following the resignation of Yvonne Rosales from the position.

Democrats had held the position for more than four decades before Rosales resigned amid a petition to remove her from office over allegations of "official misconduct and continued incompetence."

The winner will face Hicks in the November general election. The seat is the highest law enforcement seat in West Texas as the district attorney oversees the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

District Attorney candidate James Montoya hugs his grandmother Irene Montoya as he arrives at Fanatics for this election night watch party during the runoff primary elections in El Paso, Texas on May 28, 2024.

Montoya finished on top of the March primary with about 37.5% of the votes, and Trejo finished with 35.5%. A third candidate, Nancy Casas, finished last place in the primary with about 27%. Casas endorsed Montoya in the runoff asking her supporters to cast their ballots for Montoya.

More: Legal heavyweights seeking Democratic Party nomination in El Paso DA's race

The race for the seat turned heated in the days leading up to the runoff election as Trejo and Texas State Rep. Joe Moody attacked Montoya on the Daniel Villegas capital murder case. Villages was found not guilty in his third trial in 2018 after serving 18 years in prison.

Montoya argues the decision to take the case to a jury of El Pasoans was the right decision, while Moody countered Villegas was innocent and wrongfully tried a third time. Trejo said a more careful examination of the case should have been conducted before trial.

The race for district attorney is one of El Paso's most important races in recent years as the state's case against the El Paso Walmart mass shooting remains at a standstill. The DA's office also is faced with staffing shortages and a backlog of thousands of cases, Hicks' opponents say.

The El Paso Walmart shooter has already been sentenced to life in prison in federal court, but Hicks is seeking the death penalty against him in state court. Montoya and Trejo have focused on Hicks' struggles to take the case to trial.

More: DA candidate James Montoya responds to campaign flier mailed by state Rep. Joe Moody

Both candidates said one of the first things they would do if elected is review the mass shooter's case to see if seeking the death is the right decision or if a plea deal for life in prison is in the best interest of the El Paso community.

Trejo and Montoya have claimed one of the reasons for the delays with the mass shooter cases and a backlog of thousands of cases is because of staffing shortages within the district attorney's office. Hicks claims the allegations are false as the office is almost fully staffed and the backlog of cases is nearly erased.

Montoya said he has dozens of attorneys ready to join the district attorney's office if he is elected to meet the staffing shortages. Trejo said her decades of legal experience will help immediately address any staffing shortage.

The winner of the runoff will face a tough challenge in the general elections as Hicks is expected to receive statewide support from key state leaders, including Abbott.

Hicks, a prominent El Paso attorney with decades of legal experience, is expected to raise large amounts of money leading up to the general election. Montoya and Trejo have already raised and spent thousands of dollars just to win the Democratic nomination.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso DA runoff: Montoya, Trejo fight to represent Democratic Party