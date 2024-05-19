El Paso County sheriff candidates Oscar Ugarte and Bobby Flores answer questions on issues

The El Paso Times sent questionnaires to the candidates in contested races in the March , 2022, primary election. Following are the answers to the questionnaire submitted by Oscar Ugarte and Robert "Bobby" Flores remaining candidates for El Paso County Sheriff in the May 28 runoff election.

Ugarte had 15,404 votes (43.4%), Flores had 8,500 votes (24%)

The winner will face the lone Republican candidate, retired FBI Special Agent Minerva Torres Shelton, in the general election on Nov. 5.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

Oscar Ugarte, candidate for El Paso County sheriff speaks to the media at his watch party at Stiller and Godinez law office in El Pasoas he’s on the lead on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, primary election day in Texas.

Oscar Ugarte

Age: 40

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I am a first-generation American. I was born to Mexican parents and raised in El Paso, Texas and graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso. While still attending High School, I joined the school’s law enforcement program, where my passion for law enforcement continued. At the young age of 19, I joined The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, as a Corrections Officer. In 2005, I obtained my peace officer license from the State of Texas and became a police officer for the City of Socorro, Texas. In 2007, I sought an opportunity to further my law enforcement career and became a court bailiff for the El Paso County Council of Judges. Then, in 2011, I joined the El Paso County Constable’s Office as a Deputy Constable. In March 2016, I decided to enter a leadership position in my career to serve our community and constituents better. Shortly after, I ran for and was successfully elected as Constable, Precinct 1, and was re-elected in 2019.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I am the current Constable for Precinct 1. That race is also taking place so, no I will not continue if elected.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I am a proud Ysleta High School graduate. I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration from Park University and my master’s degree in criminal justice with a certificate of administration of justice and a cyber security-threat detection certificate from Webster University.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I am the ONLY candidate in the Sheriff’s race that has been elected and entrusted by El Pasoans to run a county law enforcement office. I have been Constable for Precinct 1 since 2016.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

Transparent government, to me, is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy. It means being open and honest with the community, fostering trust through clear communication, and being accountable for our actions. I believe in a transparent sheriff's office that operates with integrity and keeps the public informed.

The community has a right to know how the sheriff's office operates, and I am committed to making this information easily accessible. I also recognize the importance of being personally accessible. If elected, I will be readily available to answer questions from the community and from the media. Accessibility means actively engaging with residents, listening to their concerns, and incorporating their feedback into my practices as your Sheriff. Town hall meetings, community forums, and open-door policies will be integral to ensuring that I remain connected with the people I serve. Additionally, I am committed to utilizing various communication channels, such as social media, newsletters, and community outreach programs, to keep the public informed about the sheriff's office's activities, achievements, and challenges. It's vital that our residents are not only aware of what we are doing but also feel empowered to voice their opinions and hold us accountable.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership with fresh perspectives for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have been working in law enforcement for over 20 years and have a great understanding of the complexities of the job.

My focus is on making sure taxpayer resources are efficiently used and on addressing mental health in policing. I am dedicated to the safety and well-being of the people of El Paso and will use my experience to ensure that justice is served.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

I am the ONLY candidate who has been elected and entrusted by voters to run a county law enforcement office and the ONLY candidate with a lifelong Democratic record. I have over 20 years of law enforcement experience in our community, and I am just 40 years old. I still have the drive, passion, energy, and heart to run the Sheriff’s office.

My fresh perspectives such as the creation of a Civilian Social Services Unit and Youth Advisory Council have earned me the support of Democratic leaders such as U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, former U.S. Rep Beto O’Rourke, former State Senators Jose Rodriguez and Eliot Shapleigh, State Reps Joe Moody and Lina Ortega, County Commissioner David Stout, and City Rep Chris Canales.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

Currently, the Sheriff’s office lacks a Civilian Social Services Unit. My campaign centers around the idea that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to resources for well-being and success. As your next Sheriff, I'll establish a Civilian Social Services Unit (CSSU) to collaborate with existing organizations dedicated to addressing mental health, homelessness, food insecurity, and youth development. Connecting residents with these vital resources prior to them entering the criminal justice system aims to foster stability and promote personal growth.

Additionally, just a few weeks ago the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) issues two notices of non-compliance after their review of documentation and video of inmate deaths in El Paso jails. As Sheriff, I will put a premium on officer training and accountability. I will ensure every detention officer and deputy has the proper CIT training to address mental health situations and will provide ongoing training to jail staff regarding proper inmate checks.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

In my conversation with voters while out block-walking the most pressing concerns are youth gun violence and drunk driving. As Sheriff, I intend to increase the department’s presence in unincorporated areas that are not serviced by municipal law enforcement agencies, where most of these shootings are taking place. Desert areas like Red Sands pose a challenge due to the lack of roadway infrastructure for emergency vehicles, but that does not take away from the responsibility of law enforcement to respond to criminal activity. Mobile Command Posts are strategies worth investing in to increase law enforcement visibility in large group gatherings, where it is currently inexistent, provoking the level of crime recently seen.

I am committed to working with regional law enforcement agencies to combat these challenges together and believe that a Sheriff’s office more heavily involved with our youth and out in the community will serve as a deterrent for a lot of these crimes taking place within our region.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

No. Immigration is a federal responsibility, and the state legislative process should not require local law enforcement agencies to engage in deportations. The concept of SB4 was questionable from the get-go, and I am happy to see that the recently signed law is being challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice. I am confident that it will be deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Arresting and deporting migrants will not be a priority under my leadership.

Local law enforcement agencies are already short staffed and constituents in rural parts of El Paso County already experience long response times, so under my leadership, deputies will focus on more serious criminal offenses and leave federal issues to federal agencies.

Robert "Bobby" Flores, candidate for El Paso County sheriff, talks to volunteers at El Crucero Mexican Grill, where they met for his "Socorro Day" campaign on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Socorro, Texas.

Robert "Bobby" Flores

Age:53

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I retired from the El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office as the Assistant Chief of the Jail Annex in 2023. I served for over 33 1/2 years, starting as a Detention Officer and promoting to every rank in the agency, with the exception of Detective. My assignments included: Patrol Deputy, Full Time Academy Instructor, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant (Property Crimes/Public Integrity Crimes), Patrol Lieutenant, Academy Training Director, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area ( HIDTA) Lieutenant on detached duty to the Drug Enforcement Administration. I also served on the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team for 17 years, and served as the Tactical Commander before leaving the team. I promoted to Commander of the Jail Annex, Commander of Accreditation and Planning/Research, Commander of Criminal Investigations and finally, Assistant Chief of the Jail Annex.

I currently serve as the Course Coordinator/Instructor at the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Law Enforcement Academy and have been there for over 20 years.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I retired from the Sheriff’s Office and receive my pension from the County of El Paso.

I work part time at the EPCC Law Enforcement Academy. I will remain involved with the EPCC Law Enforcement Academy, if elected.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I graduated from Eastwood High and attended the University of Texas at El Paso. While employed with the Sheriff’s Office, I completed my Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration Degree from Park University.

I graduated from the FBI National Academy, session 257.

I hold the following Proficiency Certifications: Advanced Jailer Proficiency, Advanced Peace Officer, Basic Instructor Proficiency, Basic Jailer, Basic Peace Officer, Firearms Instructor Proficiency, Intermediate Jailer Proficiency, Intermediate Peace Officer, Master Jailer Proficiency, Master Peace Officer, Mental Health Officer

I have 2 licenses through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement: Peace Officer, Jailer

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

Of my 33-year career, 26 years were served in the following Supervisory, Management, and Leadership Roles: Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Academy Training Director, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Unit Lieutenant, assigned to DEA; Jail Annex Commander, Accreditation/Research and Planning Commander, Criminal Investigations Commander, Jail Annex Assistant Chief, EPCC Law Enforcement Academy Course Coordinator, Texas Tactical Police Officers Association Board Member/Past President, El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association Vice President

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

NO

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

NO

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

As a governmental agency, it is important that we provide the community any answers to questions that they are seeking. It is equally important to be forthcoming and provide the community information that may negatively affect the organization. It’s easy to tout the organization’s successes, however shortcomings should also be disclosed, especially if they affect the community. Accountability begins with the Sheriff and I will ensure that I am accessible to answer any community or media inquiries.

Issue related questions

What motivated you to run for sheriff of El Paso County?

I have dedicated my entire adult life to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. I have progressed through the organizational ranks and developed my leadership and skillset to provide the community with an experienced, qualified Sheriff. I did not retire last year to stop serving my community, I retired for an opportunity to continue serving our citizens in a higher capacity.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents in the race for sheriff?

I am the only candidate who has dedicated over 33 years of vast and extensive experience in Law Enforcement to the El Paso Community. My background in Patrol, Investigations, Special Operations, Training, and Jail Management, make me the most qualified candidate. I care about the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the quality of Public Safety that it provides to our citizens. I am the only candidate who has Executive Work Experience in Jail Operations and Management. I will provide strong leadership to the Sheriff’s Office and I am beholden to nobody other than the citizens of this community. I’m not seeking this office to fulfill another politician’s legacy or agenda.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office? As sheriff, what would you do to address those challenges?

The Sheriff’s Office has not grown with the areas of the County that have experienced significant population growth. The far east side of El Paso County lacks sufficient patrols and investigative follow up for citizens reporting crimes. I will restructure our existing Patrol and Investigative Personnel and evaluate the staffing needs to assure quality public safety in those growing areas.

The Jail System has a significant challenge in dealing with inmates who suffer from mental health conditions. I want to work with the local mental health community to provide treatment options to incarceration for low level, nonviolent crimes, while they await trial.

What do you see as the most pressing crime concern in El Paso County? How would you handle it as sheriff?

Addressing the growing gun violence in our community is a major challenge. I will collaborate with police agencies and the courts to remove weapons from those who are convicted of felonies. As convicted felons, they are prohibited by law from possessing firearms. Removing these firearms, upon conviction will prevent guns from potentially falling into the hands of kids and criminals.

Should the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office be involved in the enforcement of immigration law? Why or why not?

I don’t support the El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office being involved in immigration enforcement action. Our local resources should be prioritized towards keeping our community safe. I don’t want to utilize Patrol Personnel exclusively to make immigration arrests nor do I want our jail space used for holding undocumented individuals not charged with any other crimes. These actions will drain our resources and impact the safety of our community. Immigration on its own, is a Federal Issue that needs to be resolved by the Federal Government.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County sheriff candidates Ugarte and Flores answer questions on issues