El Paso County #1 in state for impaired driving

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County has achieved an unfortunate distinction—in all of Colorado, El Paso County has seen the most impaired driving citations by the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In 2023, CSP said its agency alone issued 4,120 citations for impaired driving, and El Paso County took the number one spot for volume of citations.

“We’re Coloradoans; we’re known to be outdoor adventurers, pet lovers, and sports enthusiasts,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP. “What I’m hoping we can be known for next is a community of people who do the right thing by enjoying ourselves responsibly. We could drive down our fatality rate significantly if we stop this one poor choice.”

Whether on a regular shift or conducting a targeted impairment enforcement operation, CSP said troopers are looking for signs of unsafe driving and impairment. While every county has some incidents of impaired driving, certain areas of our state have increased amounts.

In 2023, the top five counties with the largest number of impaired driving arrests by CSP were:

El Paso Adams Jefferson Weld Larimer

“The message is simple. If you plan on going out and drinking or taking drugs is a part of that event, it’s up to you to plan a sober ride home,” said CSP in a press release. “If you can’t or don’t want to stay at the location until you are sober, there are many options: ride shares, taxis, public transportation, a sober friend/family member, or walk.”

