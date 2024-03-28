El Paso City Hall sacrificing Zoological Society to distract the public: Letter to the Editor

City sacrificing Zoological Society to distract the public

The El Paso Zoological Society and city of El Paso ending the licensing agreement after 60 years is a disservice to our community.

To use the excuse of not fulfilling the terms of the contract by the society reeks of cronyism on the part of Cary Weston and Dionne Mack. The zoo director has been accused of making errors in his own work with the society and by sacrificing the Zoological Society’s reputation they are distracting the public.

The effort and dedication to the zoo by Renee Neurt and her staff has been a financial success and to end this for a power struggle for unknown or contradictory reasons is a waste of money and resources.

To believe that our city representatives are not willing to give the public a good reason for this unnecessary decision is an example of this city’s failure to provide the best example of community service.

To believe that the City Council is doing this and are believing it is the right thing to do, is another example of a bad idea pushed through by a vindictive group of self-serving people. A truly wrong idea that has nothing to do with community service. This whole situation should have been handled with a professional approach and courtesy instead of blaming others for their own shortcomings.

Robert Breton

East El Paso

Lose dogs in Sunset Heights public menace

There are vicious dogs running loose in Sunset Heights, especially in the early morning hours. One is a brown pit bull. Always with it is another, smaller dog, breed unknown. They have savagely killed at least two cats that I know of and have attacked others. Twice I had to use my cane to fend them off.

How long will it be before they escalate to kids going to and from school? Reporting these dangerous dogs to Animal Services appears to have been a waste of effort. Can’t the city do anything about this public menace?

Leo Miletich

Sunset Heights

Improve senior center lunches

All El Paso seniors need to know that free lunches are available at senior centers. This one meal may be the only meal to nourish our fellow senior El Pasoans. My concern is that most of that meal is carbohydrates: tortillas, potatoes, rice and beans.

I believe it is important to provide either fresh fruit or canned fruit and salads. During the month of February 2024, only one day, Feb. 10, had fruit which was a fruit cup. It is my wish that all seniors have the necessary foods to keep them healthy.

Kaye Hudson

East El Paso

