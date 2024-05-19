El Paso to be at center of Border Patrol centennial celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The U.S. Border Patrol is celebrating its centennial and El Paso will be at the center of the celebration, the agency said in a news release.

From mid-May to early June, the U.S. Border patrol will “commemorate this important milestone with events across sectors nationwide,” the Border Patrol said.

“The central location for the celebrations will be in El Paso, Texas, where Border Patrol ‘Station One’ opened its doors in 1924. The Border Patrol and El Paso’s histories are interwoven – for a century, the U.S. Border Patrol, El Paso Sector has been largely comprised of locals who have made the noble choice to serve and protect their communities.,” the Border Patrol said in its news release.

U.S. Border Patrol Parade route for Saturday, May 25. Courtesy of USBP

The Border Patrol will have two events in El Paso to mark the centennial.

The annual Fallen Agent Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24 at the U.S. Border Patrol Museum, 4315 Transmountain Road.

Then at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, the Centennial National Parade will be held in Downtown El Paso. The parade starts and stops at the El Paso Convention Center and circles San Jacinto Plaza.

“El Paso is such a fitting place to commemorate this significant milestone. It is where the legend began,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “So many foundational events in the Border Patrol’s history occurred right here in El Paso – like advancements that have impacted our operations nationwide to this day.”

