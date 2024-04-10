El Paso braces for more spring winds, dust: National Weather Service

Spring in the southwest desert means enduring relentless winds and swirling dust. El Paso, which has already experienced its share of dust storms, faces more ahead, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Historically, spring is the driest part of the year in El Paso, but not surprisingly, it is also the windiest, said Jason Laney, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service-El Paso. Meteorologists consider spring the entire months of March, April and May.

“The next few weeks are still going to be problematic for wind and dust,” Laney said. “We’re also anticipating slightly more dust this year than in years past.”

Strong wind events — categorized as more than 50 mph winds — occur most often in March and April, with each month producing about three big events, usually five to seven days apart. However, El Paso could see some wind every couple of days — what Laney calls “nuisance winds.” These winds don’t affect infrastructure like impactful winds do.

“Wind is going to blow every day, as it does in the springtime,” Laney said. “But the impactful winds, the ones that create damage, those are going to become a little less frequent.”

National Weather Services has issued 50 High wind warnings since 2019. That would be 43 warnings in the five years from 2019 to 2023 and seven additional warnings so far in 2024. A High Wind Warning is issued when sustained winds are over 40 mph or gusts reach 58 mph.

The silver lining is El Pasoans will only have to brace themselves for a few more weeks, Laney said. In May, winds should taper off, with the tail end of spring producing the nicest weather.

El Paso is also experiencing drought, which could kick up more blowing dust in the region. Laney said there is also loosening of soil towards the Southwest, in Northern Chihuahua, linked to suspected agriculture that could make for an even dustier spring.

El Paso is listed under the “extreme drought” ranking, the third of four drought categories and the second highest, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Unfortunately, El Paso won’t get much rainfall to help with the drought conditions, Laney said. The next few weeks show slightly below-normal averages for precipitation.

As for temperatures, April is expected to be normal, with an average high of 80 degrees and low of 53 degrees, Laney said.

In contrast, May is expected to have above-average temperatures. On average, the month sees an average high of 88 degrees and a low of 62 degrees.

As for the chances that May will hit triple-digit temperatures, it’s usually a 50/50 chance, Laney said.

The first 100-degree day of 2023 was June 11, when the high officially reached 100 degrees.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: National Weather Service: Windy, dusty spring set for El Paso