El Paso braces for another windy day, gusts less intense compared to weekend

El Pasoans will see another windy day, but the gusts will be less intense than the weekend.

On Monday, March 25, winds will reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Temperatures are also well below average, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 61 degrees.

Up to an inch of snow is also possible in the mountain areas.

A top wind gust of 93 mph was recorded before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the San Agustin Pass in the mountains between Las Cruces and the White Sands area in the Tularosa Valley, the National Weather Service reported.

The air quality in El Paso was deemed unhealthy by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality during the weekend.

On Sunday, El Paso was ranked "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on the agency's air quality index, but things are looking better on Monday, with the index now showing as a "good" standing for El Paso.

The rest of the week will be breezy, with warmer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

