El Paso Autism Society holding 16th annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Making strides in the community one step at a time!

The Autism Society of El Paso Texas is holding its annual El Paso Run/Walk for Autism event from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The run will begin at 8 a.m.

The 16th annual run will take place at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, located at 919 Hunter Drive.

Molly Saenz, the administrative assistant for the Autism Society, says that its the third largest 5K run/walk in El Paso.

“It is our biggest fundraiser, we’re looking forward to it. We usually get anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 people at our annual run/walks,” said Saenz.

Saenz also said that it’s definitely an event of inclusivity for everyone.

“Families are able to come to our events and not have to feel that judgement and they’re just relaxed, not having to worry about everything because, as a community, we all look out for each other,” said Saenz.

Early registration ends on Tuesday, April 16. When participants sign up early, they are able to get a free shirt of the event, Saenz said.

The community can register online at their website at www.autismsocietyep.org under the “2024 Annual Run/Walk for Autism” tab.

You can also register in person at the Shops of Solana, located at 750 Sunland Park Drive. The office is on the second floor, next to Monkey Rock and are open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

But what if the event is too early and I don’t want to wake up, but I still want to donate to the cause? The Autism Society also has a “Sleep-In Donation” where residents can register in the run, and the proceeds go to the organization.

For other ways to donate, you can call the Autism Society of Texas El Paso, at (915) 247-4307 or email them at autismsocietyep@gmail.com.

