El Paso area crime: Driver arrested in fatal West Side hit-and-run. Tornillo cocaine bust

An El Paso man was arrested accused of running away after a hit-and-run collision in April that killed another driver at a West Side intersection, police officials said.

Hector Julian Velasquez, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, June 11, after crossing the border at a port of entry in Downtown El Paso. A warrant for his arrest had been issued four days earlier on a charge of collision involving a death, police said.

Hector Julian Velasquez was arrested Tuesday on a charge of collision involving a death in connection with an April 28 hit-and-run that killed Eric Isaac Leal Jr., 23, at a West El Paso intersection.

Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigators allegedly identified Velasquez as the driver of a black GMC Sierra who fled after colliding with a silver Dodge Charger shortly before 2 a.m. on April 28 at the intersection of North Mesa Street and Castellano Drive. One of the vehicles ran a red light before the fatal crash, police said.

Traffic deaths: Socorro man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in wreck

The driver of the Dodge, Eric Isaac Leal Jr., 23, of El Paso, died at a hospital a day later. A passenger in the car was seriously injured, police said.

Velasquez is being held on a $150,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to a jail log.

Cocaine seized, woman arrested in Tornillo traffic stop

A traffic stop by an El Paso County deputy constable resulted in the seizure of nearly six pounds of cocaine found in an SUV in Tornillo, officials said.

The SUV's driver, Genoveva Esparza Carrillo, 27, of Fabens, was arrested on a felony charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Precinct 6 Constable Javier Garcia stated in a news release.

Crime: El Paso woman accused in string of gym thefts at Planet Fitness

About 8 a.m. Monday, June 10, a deputy constable on patrol pulled over a gray SUV for having an expired Texas buyer tag on Cobb Avenue near Tornillo Elementary School, officials stated. Esparza was accompanied by a woman passenger and three children, ages 5 to 12, in the rear seat.

Genoveva Esparza Carrillo was arrested on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance by an El Paso County deputy constable in Tornillo, Texas.

After "the driver became extremely nervous during the traffic stop," the women were questioned separately and the deputy found their stories didn't match. The deputy received permission to search the vehicle and found two packages of cocaine under the seat, where the children were sitting, the constable's office stated.

Esparza was arrested and is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on a $100,000 bond. The Precinct 6 constable's office covers far east El Paso County.

Man stabbed at Circle K gas station in far East El Paso

El Paso police detectives continue investigating a stabbing during a fight inside a Circle K convenience store that sent a 34-year-old man to the hospital last week in the far East Side.

The wounded man was found after police officers responded to a call of a disturbance and a fight with weapons at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Circle K at 12190 Montwood Drive at the intersection with Zaragoza Road and Joe Battle Boulevard, police spokesman Officer Adrian Cisneros said.

Gun violence: El Paso shooting wounds one when driver shoots couple's car at far East Side gas station

It has not been disclosed what may have spurred the altercation leading up to the stabbing. There have been no arrests. An investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued on Tuesday, June 11.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or any other crime may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso crimes: Circle K stabbing; cocaine and hit-and-run arrests