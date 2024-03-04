El Paso airport expands with Frontier’s new routes starting summer 2024

Frontier Airlines is set to expand its footprint at El Paso International Airport with the addition of two new routes.

Starting in the summer, the airline will offer nonstop flights to Ontario, California and San Diego, California.

The new service to Ontario is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 17, with flights operating thrice a week. The San Diego route will commence a day earlier, on Thursday, May 16, with a frequency of three weekly flights.

Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez expressed his excitement about the new services, stating, “these additions further enhance our connectivity, providing travelers with more options and convenience.”

The new routes will complement Frontier’s existing service from El Paso to Denver and Las Vegas. The addition of Frontier’s flights to the Southern California market, already served by Southwest (LAX and Long Beach) and American (LAX), offers travelers more choices. Similarly, San Diego, currently served by Southwest with daily flights, will benefit from increased options with Frontier’s service, the city release stated.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Southwest Airlines’ services to Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, this past fall. Furthermore, Southwest Airlines’ Chicago Midway service and Delta Airlines’ addition of a third flight to Atlanta are set to start this summer.

For more information and to book flights, travelers can visit the El Paso International Airport website at FlyELP.com.

