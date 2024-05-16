El Paso Airport announces two new nonstop flights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport is celebrating two new nonstops provided by Frontier Airlines, according to the City of El Paso.

The City says starting this week, travelers can now experience new nonstops to Ontario, California and San Diego.

Frontier’s new service to San Diego will be offered with a frequency of three days per week, beginning on Wednesday, May 16, and the flights to Ontario will be offered three days per week and will begin on Thursday, May 17, according to the City.

“These new routes complement Frontier’s existing service from ELP to Denver and Las Vegas. While Ontario is part of the Southern California market already served by Southwest (LAX and Long Beach) and American (LAX), the addition of Frontier’s flights offers travelers more choices to fly. Similarly, San Diego, currently served by Southwest with daily flights, will benefit from increased options with Frontier’s service,” the City said.

For more information and to book flights, travelers can visit the El Paso International Airport website by clicking here: https://www.elpasointernationalairport.com/.

