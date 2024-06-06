El Mirage leaders OK nearly $2M purchase of land next to City Hall, police station

El Mirage is spending $1.87 million to buy nearly 8 acres of land adjacent to its headquarters off El Mirage Road.

During a contentious meeting on Tuesday night, city leaders approved the purchase agreement for DPML Copperwing LLC’s vacant property, just south of Cinnabar Avenue, next to City Hall and the police station.

The sale passed in a 5-1 vote, with Councilmember Anita Norton-McDaniel opposed. Councilmember Roy Delgado was absent from Tuesday night’s meeting.

The sale comes weeks after the City Council approved a budget that earmarked city dollars to expand City Hall and the police station. Both were projects El Mirage officials had hoped to get funded with a $41.5 million bond measure last year.

An overwhelming majority of participating voters, however, rejected the measure that asked whether the city could borrow the money and pay it back by raising property taxes.

A chorus of those voters voiced their opposition to the sale on Tuesday over concerns that the city will use the land to proceed with two other projects the failed bond measure would have supported: constructing a second fire station and a new courthouse.

Some council members staunchly rejected the assertion, calling it “100% wrong.”

“We don't know where you all are getting the information saying it is for a courthouse or fire station. That has not come up for this property at all,” said Councilmember Donna Winston. “There has been no discussion about a fire station or courthouse being built on that property.”

According to the city, the property is for “municipal purposes.”

Development Services Director Jorge Gastelum told the council that while the city is buying the roughly 332,896-square-foot property for $1.87 million, Copperwing will make about $1.2 million in infrastructure improvements around the site.

That includes expanding Joe R. Ramirez Road from El Mirage Road to the site’s western boundary and connecting the property to the city’s water and sewer lines, according to the purchase agreement.

“So technically when you think about it, the city’s not going to have to pay those offset costs in the future, that is quite a bit of savings,” Gastelum said. “So, if you think of it that way, the actual price is about $670,000, which is $2 a square foot.”

Maricopa County records show that Copperwing purchased the site from the John F. Long Family Revocable Living Trust in December 2021 for more than $2.11 million.

Copperwing’s sale to the city marked another major deal the company struck in the past week. Technology giant Microsoft paid more than $258 million for two pieces of land Copperwing also owned in El Mirage, at Northern Parkway, on either side of Dysart Road.

The council’s decision last year to support the bond measure and the slate of projects has become a focal point in the July 30 election, when three seats are up for grabs.

It’s sparked a block of candidates looking to oust the three long-tenured incumbents — Vice Mayor David Shapera and Councilmembers Bob Jones and Delgado.

All three officials have sat on the council for at least a decade.

How has El Mirage pivoted since the bond measure failed?

El Mirage City Hall, a 22,000-square-foot facility at El Mirage and Mountain View roads, was completed in late 2016 for $7.6 million. City officials want to expand the facility by 8,500 square feet to accommodate a growing city staff.

Had voters approved the bond, the city would have had the funding to:

Construct a 17,000-square-foot fire station on 2.5 acres of land in the southern part of the city.

Expand the city’s police station by 5,000 square feet.

Construct a new 18,000-square-foot courthouse next to the new fire station.

Expand City Hall by 8,500 square feet.

The city has stated that the projects were meant to accommodate an increasing staff at both City Hall and the police station. Similarly, the aging courthouse is reportedly too small to handle personnel and visitors.

A new firehouse, the city has noted, would help the department cover the south end of El Mirage by closing gaps in service and meeting the National Fire Protection Association standards of responding to most calls within four minutes.

Despite voters’ disapproval of the bond measure, city leaders passed a Fiscal Year 2025 budget last month that set aside nearly $9 million for the design and construction of the two expansion projects.

That decision, coupled with the council’s consideration of purchasing Copperwing’s land, prompted outrage from several residents who spoke during the meeting’s public comments portion.

Many reminded the council that 81% of those who voted opposed the bond measure.

“I wanted to talk about ‘no means no.’ I think we all said ‘no,’” El Mirage resident Thomas George said.

Council hopeful Ryan Eldridge argued against the city using taxpayer funds for the land, which he believed would eventually be used for the new firehouse and courthouse.

“There's no reason for a courthouse with two courtrooms, two judges chambers and a waiting room,” Eldridge said.

He added that the city should focus on adequately staffing its Fire Department instead of a new fire station.

Responding to some of the public’s criticism, Councilmember Monica Dorcey and Shapera noted that there’s still a need to get the projects done regardless of the bond funding.

The voters’ rejection of the bond “does not mean the need for room in the police station and City Hall has magically disappeared,” Shapera said.

How did city leaders feel about the sale?

The tension in the meeting didn’t end in public comments. It carried over to the council’s discussion on the land purchase.

Ahead of the vote, Dorcey noted that the council has to think about the city's future and called the deal “brilliant” based on its price tag.

“We don't know exactly what the future is going to look like,” she said. “But to get the chance to acquire this land, in this spot, where it's adjacent to the city complex, is — for this kind of money — brilliant.”

Councilmember Jones echoed the sentiment, calling it a “smoking deal” and a “smart move.”

Opposing the sale was Councilmember Norton-McDaniel. She had also represented the lone “no” vote against the city’s upcoming budget, which funds the city’s operations from July 1 through June 30, 2025.

“The citizens didn't just ignorantly vote. They were well aware of what they were voting for. And it wasn't just that they didn't want their taxes raised,” Norton-McDaniel said. “They wouldn't mind having taxes raised if it was something that was going to benefit the community directly.”

During her comments, she was interrupted by both Dorcey and Mayor Alexis Hermosillo. Dorcey asked Norton-McDaniel to talk specifically about the land deal, not the bond measure. Hermosillo later asked Norton-McDaniel to wrap up her talking points.

“If you don't like what I'm saying, you don't have to listen,” Norton-McDaniel told them on separate occasions.

Near the end of her comments, Norton-McDaniel said it was “wasteful” to purchase the land and consider proceeding with the bond projects.

“There's so much wasted spending that I see. And this is one of the biggest ones, this land purchase. Any ideas in our (capital improvement plan) to add additional buildings that do not benefit the community is wasteful spending,” she said.

Councilmember Winston later fired back, noting that the city’s budget and capital improvement plan — the slate of projects to construct, maintain, or update public facilities — didn’t include spending on the fire station and courthouse projects.

“I don't understand what Councilmember Norton is even talking about,” Winston said. “The fire station and the courthouse, they’re not in the five-year (capital improvement plan), it's not even in there.”

What’s next?

According to Gastelum, the city will now move into the due-diligence phase, a 45-day period to inspect Copperwing’s documents and property. Afterward, the city and Copperwing will close the sale in 120 days.

