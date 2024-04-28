El Dorado Transit System expanding Sacramento route including stop at May Lee State Office Complex

(FOX40.COM) — The El Dorado Transit System recently announced it will add a route to its popular Sacramento Commuter service, including a stop at the largest government office project in California’s history.

Beginning on May 6, the El Dorado Transit will extend all its routes to include a stop at the new May Lee State Office, 651 Bannon Street, near the intersection of Richards Boulevard and North 7th Street.

The May Lee State Office Complex, a 1.2 million sq. foot office complex located in Sacramento’s River District, opened on Wednesday as a part of the Department of General Service’s plan to renovate state office buildings in California’s capital city. According to its website, the office complex plans to host seven California agencies.

Yuba County looks to improve traffic along SR-65 near Wheatland

“A total of five trips will occur starting on May 6, 2024, in both the morning and in the afternoon,” the El Dorado Transit System said.

The transportation service added a reminder that its Sacramento Commuter route begins at the Park and Ride locations in western El Dorado County and ends in downtown Sacramento.

“For state workers who live in El Dorado County, the Sacramento Commuter service is the easy, stress-free way to commute to work,” the transit system said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.