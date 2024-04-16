El Dorado man dies in motorcycle accident while fleeing from police, trooper says

A 43-year-old El Dorado man died in a motorcycle accident Monday night while running from officers in Butler County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Ignacio Cuanus Morales Jr. died at the scene after the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja EX650 hit the right, rear corner of a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by a 51-year-old Wichita woman, a KHP trooper said in a crash report.

The report does not give a reason for the police chase.

The accident happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Towanda, which is in the southwest part of El Dorado. Morales Jr. was headed west on Towanda, the report says.