El Dorado man arrested for bomb threat at YMCA

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from El Dorado was arrested on Saturday for making a bomb threat at the local YMCA.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, officers were dispatched on Saturday for the report of a bomb threat that had been called into the El Dorado YMCA.

The EDPD, El Dorado Fire Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department were able to evacuate and search the building. No explosives were found.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 56-year-old man from El Dorado called in the threat to the YMCA.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat and booked into the Butler County Detention Facility.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in the case.

