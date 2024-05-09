El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Edgard Garcia to be investigated for public inebriation

El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Edgard Garcia was asked to step aside from his position on Tuesday, while an investigation is conducted of two alleged instances of public drunkenness made in a complaint requesting he be censured by Councilmember Tomas Oliva.

Garcia was allegedly inebriated at an April 2 City Council meeting, and supposedly missed a League of Cities March 22 to stay at the bar at the hotel where the meeting was held, according to remarks made by a city official during Tuesday's council session.

Garcia, who will retain his elected position as a city councilmember, said during Tuesday's council meeting that he didn't miss the League of Cities meeting, and while agreeing to surrender his ceremonial mayor pro tem title for now, added, "I will mount a defense." During the recorded council meeting, he also said he'd received the complaint Monday, but was notified "suddenly" that it would be on the Tuesday agenda, which he does "not believe is appropriate timing."

The other four members of the council voted unanimously to add the complaint to the agenda, per city rules, and to open an independent investigation. Mayor Sylvia Marroquin stressed that the charges had not been proven and Garcia, an attorney, would be given an opportunity to respond to the complaint and investigation findings if they move forward.

"The fact of this process is an investigation. It is not a statement that someone did or did not do anything," she said.

Garcia charged with DUI in 2019

In 2019, Garcia was charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, after tests showed he had alcohol well above the legal limits in his bloodstream. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in February 2020, and was placed on three years probation.

Although Oliva said he was with Garcia and he was not drunk after that arrest, this week it was he who filed the complaint. City officials did not immediately respond to a public records request late Wednesday for the complaint and Garcia's response. Garcia also did not respond to requests for comment by The Desert Sun.

Garcia and Oliva both ran in the March primary for the 36th Assembly district seat being vacated by Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella). Garcia came in third and Oliva placed fourth, with 106 votes separating the two. Republican Jeff Gonzalez and Democrat Joey Acuna Jr. beat them both, and will face off in a runoff in November.

Garcia also is fined for improper election filings

In other woes for Garcia, the California Fair Political Practices Commission also recently fined him $7,959 for 17 counts of election violations, both for his unsuccessful run for Imperial County District Attorney in June 2022 and his Assembly bid last month. FPPC counsel Chance Felkins reported Garcia failed to file four campaign statements and reports on time in the District Attorney race, and two in the 2024 legislative race.

