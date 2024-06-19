EJI dedicates its 43-foot-tall National Monument to Freedom on Juneteenth

The Equal Justice Initiative planned to dedicate its new National Monument to Freedom with a ceremony and star-studded concert in Montgomery on Juneteenth.

The National Monument to Freedom honors the nearly 5 million people who gained their freedom from emancipation. It's located in EJI's newly created Freedom Monument Sculpture Park.

The 43-foot-tall, 155-foot-long monument bears 122,000 surnames of the millions of formerly enslaved people.

The National Monument to Freedom, displaying surnames of former slaves from the 1870 census, stands at the Equal Justice Initiative’s Freedom Monument Sculpture Park in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday March 12, 2024.

“We’re just thrilled that this looming large national monument is featured in Montgomery, Alabama," Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said.

The dedication was expected to include performances by Wynton Marsalis, New York Philharmonic clarinetist Anthony McGill and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers as well as remarks from Stevenson.

“(Wednesday) just provides an opportunity for us to recognize the challenges that enslaved people reckoned with, the contributions they made," Stevenson said.

On Juneteenth, the Legacy sites will be open to the public for free.

