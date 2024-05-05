8 teens rescued from abandoned missile silo, one critically hurt

DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies rescued eight teens from an abandoned missile silo near Deer Trail Sunday morning. One of the teens was in critical condition after falling 30 feet.

A rescue operation had been underway to save the teen. Just before 9 a.m., the teen was rescued and put into a helicopter that was on standby at the scene and airlifted away.

Authorities told FOX31 that the teen was expected to survive.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 that eight teens total trespassed onto the land and made their way into the silo and that rescuers were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Several other teens also had to be rescued in addition to the one that fell, according to authorities.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue, Sable Altura Fire Rescue and Deer Trail Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and aided in the rescue.

“One of the most dangerous rescues”

The operation was described as one of the most dangerous rescues that authorities have ever done.

The silo, which is in the 82000 block of East County Road 22, has reportedly been abandoned since the 1960s.

Rescuers responded to the scene right after being alerted and were searching for the victims for almost two hours. Communication was difficult, due to no cell reception in the silo.

One rescuer described the abandoned silo as “a mess,” and said there was “twisted metal, collapsed floors, concrete pieces everywhere,” in the confined space.

Another rescuer said the teen who fell and was rescued was “lucky to be alive.”

