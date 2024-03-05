Eight teenagers arrested after assault rifles, handguns found in metro-east apartment

Eight juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police found four assault rifles and four handguns at Dawson Manor Apartments in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said police received a call around 1 p.m. in reference to multiple shots fired on the grounds of the complex.

Perry said officers were able to identify the apartment where the juveniles fled.

Inside the apartment, the juveniles were arrested, and police found the weapons.

Perry said no one was injured, but the situation could have been worse.

Perry said multiple gunshots had been fired in the area, but police are unsure whether they were shooting at a target or something else. No further information was available.

“That is under investigation at this time,” he said.

The teenagers who were arrested are ages 15 and older and are in juvenile detention, the chief said.