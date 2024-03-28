Eight staff members injured in 'riot' at Knox County juvenile home, police say

A riot at a juvenile home in Knox County on Wednesday night led to multiple injuries and some staff members being sent to area hospitals.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg after they received a report of a fight in progress at the facility. En route to the facility, they received word that at least 10 juveniles were fighting staff members.

Upon arrival, they were able to secure the juvenile suspects and return them to their cells while they treated the injured officers. Further investigation revealed that the incident started as simply a fight before spreading into other areas of the facility.

The riot ended up causing significant damage to the interior of the facility, while injuring eight staff members, some of whom were hospitalized.

Two juveniles were injured, with both being treated at the facility.

The Knox County State's Attorney's Office said it plans to press charges against those responsible for the riot.

The sheriff's office received assistance from the Galesburg and Knoxville police departments, the Galesburg Fire Department and the Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service in responding to the incident.

