Eight-year-old girl killed in Lexington crash, 8 others injured

An 8-year-old girl was killed and eight others were injured in a Memorial Day holiday weekend collision in Lexington, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office and Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 11:57 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Leestown Road and Citation Boulevard, according to KSP crash data. The wreck involved two vehicles and nine people.

Daleyza Ortiz Garcia, of Lexington, died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead at roughly 12:33 a.m. Sunday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital from multiple blunt force injuries.

The manner of Garcia’s death was labeled as an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Eight other people were injured in the crash, according to KSP data. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

There have been nine fatal crashes in Lexington this year.

In 2023, 52 people died in fatal collisions in Fayette County, according to KSP data. That is the highest number of deaths from crashes recorded in a single year in Fayette County since KSP began tracking deadly crashes in 2010.