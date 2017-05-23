Eight-year-old among victims of Manchester attack

A woman walks past an advertising board close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a deadly bombing attack at the venue the previous night (AFP Photo/Ben STANSALL)

London (AFP) - An eight-year-old girl was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack on a packed Manchester pop concert late Monday, a local authority said Tuesday.

Lancashire County Council, in northwest England, named her as Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, near Preston.

The headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School said their pupil Saffie's death "has come as a tremendous shock to all of us".

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," Chris Upton said, adding her "warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly".

Saffie is the second victim to be named in the attack on Manchester Arena where US pop star Ariana Grande had been performing.

Georgina Callander from Lancashire was also killed in the attack, Runshaw College Sixth Form Centre confirmed on its Facebook page. She was believed to be 18, and was studying health and social care.

The so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded 59 people, many of whom are still being treated for "life-threatening conditions" according to Prime Minister Theresa May.