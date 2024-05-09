Eight new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department

Eight new officers were sworn in to the Davenport Police Department.

Chief Jeff Bladel and Mayor Mike Matson swore-in the officers May 8 at the Davenport City Council meeting. Seven of the officers graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in April, and the eighth is joining the Davenport Police Department from the Iowa City Police Department.

