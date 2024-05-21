Eight Medina projects to share $4.5M from state

May 20—Eight projects in Medina will receive a share of $4.5 million in funding from the state's Downtown NY Forward program.

NY Forward was created in 2022 to revitalize smaller and rural communities throughout the state so that all communities can benefit from the state's revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

"Our local downtowns are the lifeblood of communities across the state and make New York a vibrant and great place to live, work and visit," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Finger Lakes Region is a world class destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, and through these projects, we are uplifting these communities and energizing the region for new investment and growth."

Added Medina Mayor Marguerite Sherman, "The transformations, upgrades, and renovations will enhance Medina's ability to meet its goals in recreation, business, and housing for residents, visitors, and businesses. The future is bright and promising in our beautiful historic village. I wish to thank everyone who played a role in making this happen. We can't wait to get started!"

Projects receiving funding in Medina include:

—Transform Canal Basin Park into a waterfront gateway ($1,345,000) — Will transform the parking lot along the Erie Canal into a "waterfront gateway" complete with green space, seating areas and boater/cyclist amenities.

—Expand the Canal Village Farmer's Market ($675,000) — Upgrade the Canal Village Farmer's market campus by modernizing the existing building, constructing a pole barn for additional vendor space and beautifying the site with green space.

—Redevelop the Walsh Hotel ($560,000) — Convert the upper floors of the former Walsh Hotel into studio and one-bedroom apartments.

—Upgrade the Hart House Hotel ($500,000) — Upgrade the Hart House Hotel with new amenities including an enhanced outdoor courtyard space, a gourmet gastropub, a hotel guest lounge, a new front porch and an improved facade.

—Develop Arenite Brewing Company on the Canal ($500,000) — Create a microbrewery with tasting room and outdoor seating overlooking the canal, complete with a rooftop solar installation.

—Rehabilitate the Upper Floor Apartments at 409-413 Main Street ($370,000) — Renovate the second floor into a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

—Establish a Downtown Small Project Grant Fund ($300,000) — Create a pool of funding to support business and property owners with smaller-scale projects like facade improvements, window replacement and other repairs.

—Install Downtown Wayfinding Signage ($250,000) — Implement a system of directional, informational, and interpretive signage to direct visitors to key locations and destinations throughout downtown.

"The Canalside Village of Medina has seen a recent explosion of new stores, restaurants, and other local businesses and the recently awarded $4.5 Million in NY Forward grants will ensure economic growth and revitalization efforts continue to steam ahead in Medina for years to come," State Sen. Robert G. Ortt said.

Added Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the Medina award, "This community has long been one of Western New York's greatest hidden gems and these projects will help bring improvements for education, transportation and overall quality of life. This is a great step in the right direction to provide our upstate community and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on the region."