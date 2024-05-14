Florida bus crash kills eight, leaves eight critically injured

By Rich McKay and Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - Eight people were killed and eight critically injured when a bus carrying laborers collided with a pickup truck, then overturned in northern Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.

The workers were headed to pick melons at Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, a small farming community in Marion County, when their bus overturned at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on West State Road 40, the Ocala Star Banner reported, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue officials.

A total of 53 people were on the bus. The other 37 passengers were transported to hospitals for minor injuries, said James Lucas, the public information officer for Marion County Fire Rescue.

The 2010 International Bus sideswiped a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck, sending it off the roadway, then crashed through a fence before overturning, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Steve Gaskins said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)